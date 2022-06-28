Skip to main content
Clippers Agree to Three-Year Deal With Center Ivica Zubac, Agents Say

The Clippers and their center Ivica Zubac agreed to a three-year, $33 million extension, his agents tell ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The team originally declined Zubac’s $7.5 million player option for the 2022–23 season so they could create this new deal.

At only 25 years old, Zubac is the longest tenured player on the Clippers roster right now as he enters his seventh season in the NBA and his fourth full season with the L.A. The team traded for him during the 2018–19 season, acquiring him from the Lakers.

This deal comes one day after news broke that the Clippers will pick up NBA veteran John Wall after he became a free agent. Wall will join stars Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, along with Zubac, on the roster.

The starting center is the second Clippers player to earn an extension after the team agreed to a two-year, $24 million extension with forward Robert Covington back in May.

Just this week, Charles Barkley announced that he thinks the Clippers will win the 2023 NBA title. Zubac could help the team potentially reach that goal after missing the playoffs this last season.

In the 2021–22 season, Zubac finished with career-bests of 10.3 points and 8.5 rebounds averages in 76 game starts. 

