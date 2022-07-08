Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA
James Harden Taking a Huge Pay Cut to Help the Sixers Improve
James Harden Taking a Huge Pay Cut to Help the Sixers Improve

James Harden to Sign Team-Friendly Two-Year Deal With 76ers, per Report

James Harden is reportedly returning to the 76ers after a taking $15 million pay cut for the 2022–23 season, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.  

He reports that this team-friendly move allows the franchise to “elevate roster — with sole focus on a championship run in 2023.” The guard reportedly declined his $47 million player option, and is expected to sign a two-year deal that places a player option on the second year. 

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported last week that it was expected that Harden was willing to take less money in order to help elevate the team instead of testing free agency. 

Watch the NBA online with fuboTV: Try for free!

“It’s really an attempt by Harden to try to give Philadelphia the tools to go out and improve this Sixers team,” Wojnarowski said on ESPN’s Get Up.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The franchise traded for Harden in February, and the guard committed to the team not only following the trade but also after the season concluded. Harden originally planned on exercising his player option.

Harden ended last season averaging 22 points, 10.3 assists and 7.7 rebounds a game.

More NBA Coverage:

For more Philadelphia 76ers coverage, go to All 76ers. 

Breaking
Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers

YOU MAY LIKE

Kevin Durant drives to the basket against Deandre Ayton and the Suns.
NBA

Report: KD Situation Holding Up Potential Suns–Pacers Deal

Kevin Durant’s trade request is reportedly affecting a possible trade involving center Deandre Ayton.

By Jelani Scott
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0)
Play
NBA

Lillard Denies Report of Trail Blazers Owner Not Taking His Call

The Portland guard calls the report a “non story.”

By Madison Williams
Los Angeles Angels first baseman Albert Pujols talks with Detroit Tigers DH Miguel Cabrera in May 2019.
MLB

Pujols, Cabrera Selected as All-Star Legacy Picks

The two veterans were named the 33rd players on each league’s rosters.

By Madison Williams
Di-Maria-Pogba-Juventus
Soccer

Juventus Signs Di Maria on Free Transfer, Pogba to Follow

The two veterans are headed to Turin in hopes of restoring Juventus’s place atop the Serie A pecking order.

By Avi Creditor
Mar 5, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, UNITED STATES; Rafael Dos Anjos celebrates after defeating Renato Moicano (not pictured) during UFC 272 at T-Mobile Arena.
Play
Betting

UFC Fight Night Betting Preview: Rafael Dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev

Betting analysis and odds for UFC Fight Night, headlined by favorite Rafael Fiziev battling Rafael Dos Anjos.

By Doug Vazquez and SI Betting Staff
Jul 28, 2021; Saitama, Japan; USA player Kevin Durant (7) and USA player Draymond Green (14) high five as they play Iran during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Saitama Super Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Play
NBA

Draymond Green Addresses Controversy Around Durant’s Trade Request

The Warriors forward came to his former superstar teammate’s defense on the latest episode of his podcast.

By Jelani Scott
A WNBA basketball sits on the court.
Play
WNBA

WNBA Announces Four-Point Shot, No Free Throws for All-Star Game

The W is adding a new twist to its format of this year's event.

By Wilton Jackson
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) warms up before the game between the Browns and the Arizona Cardinals.
Play
Fantasy

Baker Mayfield 2022 Fantasy Projections

Landing with the Panthers could be a game-changer for Mayfield and this offense.

By Shawn Childs