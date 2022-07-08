James Harden is reportedly returning to the 76ers after a taking $15 million pay cut for the 2022–23 season, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

He reports that this team-friendly move allows the franchise to “elevate roster — with sole focus on a championship run in 2023.” The guard reportedly declined his $47 million player option, and is expected to sign a two-year deal that places a player option on the second year.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported last week that it was expected that Harden was willing to take less money in order to help elevate the team instead of testing free agency.

“It’s really an attempt by Harden to try to give Philadelphia the tools to go out and improve this Sixers team,” Wojnarowski said on ESPN’s Get Up.

The franchise traded for Harden in February, and the guard committed to the team not only following the trade but also after the season concluded. Harden originally planned on exercising his player option.

Harden ended last season averaging 22 points, 10.3 assists and 7.7 rebounds a game.

