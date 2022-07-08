NBA free agency is known to have its ups and downs as players and teams wait for certain dominoes to fall around the league. And, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Kevin Durant’s seismic trade request is halting another major potential deal.

Appearing on Friday’s episode of Get Up, Windhorst discussed the possibility of the Pacers giving restricted free agent Deandre Ayton an offer sheet, or potentially adding him in a sign-and-trade that could send center Myles Turner to the Suns. Unfortunately for Indiana, however, Phoenix currently remains at the forefront of the KD sweepstakes after the 12-time All-Star listed the club as one of his preferred landing spots.

“The Indiana Pacers are seriously considering giving him an offer sheet. They’re also interested in a sign-and-trade with the Phoenix Suns, potentially involving Myles Turner,” Windhorst said. “But holding everything up is the Suns’ negotiations for Kevin Durant, which are probably not going to end soon and Ayton may have to move on and do his own deal.”

After curiously entering the summer with little fanfare around his name, Ayton now finds himself hanging in the balance as the Suns continue their negotiations with the Nets for Durant. To this point, Brooklyn has shown little interest in acquiring the 23-year-old, which could be partially due to the team’s reportedly high asking price in any Durant deal.

Drafted with the first pick in 2018, Ayton, who turns 24 on July 23, averaged an efficient 17.2 points and 10.2 rebounds in 58 starts last season. He set to earn a base salary of $16.4 million in 2022–23 with a cap hit of $31.5 million if he opts to stay with the Suns, according to Spotrac.

