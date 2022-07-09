Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA

Trail Blazers Announce Shaedon Sharpe Has Small Tear in Left Shoulder

The Trail Blazers announced rookie Shaedon Sharpe will miss the rest of Summer League and be reevaluated in two weeks after suffering a small labral tear in his shoulder Thursday night.

Portland drafted Sharpe with pick No. 7 in this year’s draft out of Kentucky, but the guard never played a minute for the Wildcats this year. In his first action for Portland, and his first competitive basketball since high school, Sharpe only played for 5.6 minutes, recording two points on three shots before leaving with the injury.

Because Sharpe has the least experience of every lottery pick, Summer League was probably most important for him to get back into the rhythm of game action. However, it is more important for Portland to keep him healthy, so Sharpe will have to wait until preseason to return to the court vs. another team.

Watch the NBA online with fuboTV: Try for free!

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Sharpe decided to redshirt this past season, with the initial intent to return to Kentucky next year. However, after strong feedback from NBA scouts in the draft process, Sharpe chose to remain in the draft, ending his college career. 

When asked why he never played for the Wildcats, Sharpe said it was all about remaining in shape physically.

“Getting my body right, getting a little bit stronger, a little bit bigger,” he said “My mindset was, get my body right.”

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking
FuboTV
Portland Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers

YOU MAY LIKE

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson looks on during a game against the Dolphins.
NFL

Look: Lamar Jackson Posts ‘I Need $’ Photo on Twitter, Instagram

The Ravens quarterback remains without a rookie contract extension with training camp less than a month away.

By Zach Koons
Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.
NFL

Bears Rookie WR Addresses Concerns About His Age

Velus Jones played six years of college football due to redshirting his freshman year and earning a year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Madison Williams
Warriors owner Joe Lacob watches a playoff game vs. Dallas from the sidelines.
NBA

Warriors Owner: Retaining Core Next Summer Is ‘Going to be Difficult’

Golden State will have multiple key players due for raises.

By Daniel Chavkin
Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios shake hands after a 2017 match.
Extra Mustard

Djokovic, Kyrgios Make Dinner Bet Ahead of Wimbledon Final

The two opponents appear to be getting along better than they have in the past.

By Madison Williams
Hornets forward LiAngelo Ball (8) dribbles during an NBA Summer League game against the Bulls.
NBA

LiAngelo Ball Cleared to Play in Summer League, Hornets Say

The middle Ball brother will get a chance to join the team in Las Vegas ahead of Sunday’s game against the Lakers.

By Zach Koons
Kenny Atkinson calls out a play as the Brooklyn Nets head coach.
NBA

Warriors’ Atkinson Gets Promotion After Turning Down Hornets Job

The Golden State assistant was going to be the next Charlotte head coach before backing out after the NBA Finals.

By Daniel Chavkin
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) talks to reporters during minicamp.
NFL

Tyreek Hill Is Very Honest About Pressure on Tua in 2022

The wide receiver thinks critics will “take their words back” this season about the Dolphins quarterback.

By Madison Williams
Warriors center James Wiseman during a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center.
Play
NBA

Wiseman to Make Return From Injury in Sunday’s Summer League Game

The Warriors big man is excited to make his long-awaited return to the court.

By Wilton Jackson