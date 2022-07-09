Warriors’ Atkinson Gets Promotion After Turning Down Hornets Job

Kenny Atkinson was originally slated to take over as the new Hornets head coach, but he changed his mind after the Warriors won the NBA Finals. Now, we seem to have a clearer idea of why he made that decision.

Atkinson will take over as Steve Kerr’s lead assistant coach beginning next season, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic. Mike Brown, who had held that position previously, is now the head coach of the Kings.

After the NBA Finals wrapped up, Kerr explained why he believes Atkinson returned.

“We’re in a great place, we got great players, we live in a beautiful part of the country, Kenny’s got two kids, you know teenagers who really wanted to stay, and I think it’s a really difficult thing to try to take a job in the middle of the Finals without really getting a chance to unwind,” he said. “We’re lucky to have him back, especially losing Mike Brown, I need Kenny, and I’m thrilled he’s back.”

Along with promoting Atkinson, the Warriors are also reportedly adding Jama Mahlalela, who joined the organization last year, to the front of the bench.

Meanwhile, after Atkinson backed out, Charlotte decided to hire Steve Clifford for his second chance as the team’s head coach.

