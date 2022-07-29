NBA Launches Probe Into 76ers for Potential Tampering, per Report

The NBA is launching an investigation into whether or not the 76ers tampered this summer en route to signing their free agent class of James Harden, P.J. Tucker and Danuel House, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The league is planning to review the circumstances surrounding Harden declining his $47 million player option to sign a two-year, $68.6 million contract that includes a player option for the second year of the deal. Harden’s decision to decline his existing $47 million player option gave the 76ers more flexibility to sign Tucker and House.

Wojnarowski reports that some around the league have wondered if the deals for Tucker and House were already agreed to prior to the legal tampering period for free agency and before Harden’s contract move took place, which would be against the league’s existing collective bargaining agreement.

In addition, there’s speculation in league circles that there may be a handshake agreement in place between Harden and the 76ers for a future contract, which would also be in violation of the league’s CBA.

The 76ers have already begun cooperating with the investigation, which will include interviews with personnel and a review of electronic correspondence and phone records, per Wojnarowski.

More NBA Coverage: