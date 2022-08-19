The Lakers inked LeBron James to a massive two-year extension on Wednesday, a move that could significantly impact the team’s pursuit for Kyrie Irving and other roster upgrades entering next season.

Appearing on Thursday’s edition of NBA Today, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin offered some insight on the possible influence of James’ new deal on L.A.’s willingness to part with key assets, namely its 2027 and ’29 first-round picks, in an effort to improve the team. McMenamin noted that having the future Hall of Famer under contract for at least another two seasons could “re-energize” the Lakers’ trade talks with the Nets for Irving, or teams like the Pacers and Jazz who are looking to make moves.

“Now that they have that commitment, it should get them off that stance where they’re dead-set against moving off those assets to try to improve their team,” McMenamin said. “And this could re-energize the phone calls that Rob Pelinka makes to teams like Brooklyn or Indiana or Utah in order to get this team better in the short-term prior to training camp.”

McMenamin also reported LeBron, who is entering his 20th NBA season and fifth year with L.A. in 2022–23, likely agreed to the extension with an understanding “that it could lead up all the way to the trade deadline before that type of deal could occur.” James, 37, has a player option for the 2024–25 season and could become a free agent at the age of 39 should he opt out.

The report echoes similar news shared by NBA insider Marc Stein in a Thursday newsletter. Stein reported the Lakers have “assured” James that they are “willing to trade both of their available future first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 if a trade that costs them both picks can realistically position the Lakers to return to contender status.”

While the rumors surrounding a Kyrie trade to L.A. have cooled off considerably in recent weeks, it’s possible the Lakers could be influenced to make a move for the star guard or players like Pacers guard Buddy Hield before training camp begins in less than two months. However, the most recent news coming out of Irving’s camp suggests the Lakers may need to direct their attention elsewhere.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst provided an update on Irving on Thursday’s episode of Get Up, stating that the star guard may be interested in staying with Brooklyn long-term despite his issues with the team over the last year.

“I think Kyrie is invested in being a Brooklyn Net next year,” Windhorst said. “Obviously, there was some turmoil with his contract extension not happening. He realizes his best path going forward to get the contract he wants in Brooklyn or elsewhere is to have a very good season. From what I can gather, it appears that he and the Nets are looking forward to meeting up in training camp.”

