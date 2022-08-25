After a rough first season with the Lakers in which he struggled to mesh offensively with LeBron James and others, Russell Westbrook has been the target of increased scrutiny this offseason as fans have called for him to be traded.

Westbrook is entering the final year of his five-year, $206 million contract that he signed with the Thunder back in 2018. Since signing that contract, Westbrook has played for the Rockets, Wizards and now, the Lakers, where he will be due over $47 million this season.

His large contract makes him a difficult trade piece given his on-court struggles relative to what he’s owed. As such, it appears that Westbrook is primed to run it back with the Lakers for a second season as the league’s offseason nears a close.

Westbrook’s good friend in James has come to his defense in the past, and has continued to do so this offseason. James responded to a tweet about Westbrook that was posted on Thursday morning and said, “Can’t wait for him to go off this season!!”

All eyes will be on Westbrook and his production early in the season, especially since the Lakers agreed to acquire guard Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz late Wednesday night.

Could Beverley replace Westbrook in the starting lineup? Would Westbrook be willing to come off the bench?

These are all questions that new Lakers coach Darvin Ham will have to answer, but for now, it’s clear that Westbrook still has a believer in James.

