Timberwolves’ Taurean Prince’s Arrest Was From Drug, Weapon Charges

Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince was arrested on Thursday in Miami for a fugitive out-of-state warrant that came from a May traffic stop in Texas, Arlington Police said in a statement, .

At the initial traffic stop, police pulled Prince over for an expired registration but they found two handguns, a vape pen with THC and a canister containing marijuana during the search. The police charged Prince with unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance, but couldn’t get the warrant until now after waiting on results of what was in the vape pen.

Prince was arrested in Miami International Airport Thursday night.

Kent Schaffer, Prince’s attorney, told People that Prince wasn’t aware there was a warrant out for his arrest.

“The only reason we knew was because he was going out of the country for vacation. He was in the [Miami International] Airport and his name came up showing that there was a warrant and they took him into custody,” he said.

Schaffer added that the vape pen had “1/100th of an ounce of THC, which is probably the smallest amount you can have.”

The Timberwolves acknowledged that they understand the situation involving Prince.

“We are aware of the alleged report regarding Taurean Prince and are in the process of gathering more information,” Minnesota said in a statement, via People.

More NBA Coverage:

Daily Cover: Tennis’s Most Exciting Player Is Also Its Most Difficult