Cavaliers Star Darius Garland Reacts to Donovan Mitchell Trade

The Jazz traded all-star point guard Donovan Mitchell to the Cavaliers on Thursday for three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

In addition, the Cavaliers are also sending Lauri Markkanen, Colin Sexton and Ochai Agbaji to the Jazz in the trade package, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. Shams Charania of The Athletic added that Sexton will be signing a new four-year deal worth $72 million that’s fully-guaranteed as part of the sign-and-trade.

Mitchell, who is now a three-time All-Star, will team up with All-Star Cleveland guard Darius Garland. The duo will now make up one of the best young backcourts in the NBA.

Upon hearing the news of the trade, Garland tweeted out his excitement over the acquisition of his new teammate.

Mitchell shared in the excitement as well, reacting to Garland’s tweet quickly after he sent it.

Mitchell averaged 23.9 points, 4.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds from the field last season on 45% shooting from the field. His departure from the Jazz completes a summer filled of moves for the Utah franchise. Longtime coach Quin Snyder is gone, while two franchise centerpieces in Rudy Gobert and Mitchell have now been traded elsewhere.

Utah now has some intriguing young pieces and draft picks at its disposal to expedite a rebuild, while the Cavaliers have quickly become a team to watch in the Eastern Conference.

