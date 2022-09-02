From the moment Jazz general manager Justin Zanik refuted his statement that Donovan Mitchell was untouchable in a potential trade in July, discussions surrounding the Knicks’ interest in putting together a trade package for Mitchell began to heat up.

However, following the news that Utah traded Mitchell to the Cavaliers for three unprotected first-round draft picks (2025, ’27 and ’29) and two pick swaps (’26 and ’28) on Thursday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Knicks put together a notable initial offer before center Mitchell Robinson signed his four-year, $60 million deal on July 1. The Knicks’ package included RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin, Robinson and three unprotected first-round picks, per Wojnarowski. However, the Jazz declined the offer, leading to Robinson signing his deal.

Even in its earliest negotiations that began nearly two months ago, New York made it clear that it had no interest in including guard RJ Barrett in the deal in pursuit of Mitchell. However, Wojnarowski reported that Utah and New York “inched closer” in a trade for Mitchell on Sunday night into Monday that included Barrett and Quentin Grimes. However, the Knicks were reluctant, per Wojnarowski.

In their attempt to still acquire Mitchell, the Knicks reportedly pitched guard Immanuel Quickley as a replacement option for Grimes. However, Utah requested three unprotected first-round picks in the deal and New York only wanted to do a “third first-round selection that included top-five protections”, according to Wojnarowski. Had the Knicks agreed to the Jazz’s trade provisions, the deal would have included Milwaukee’s 2025 first-round pick, two second-round selections, two pick swaps and two expiring contracts from a third team, according to Wojnarowski.

In the end, the Knicks’ attempt to acquire Mitchell came to and end on Tuesday and Barrett signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension to remain in New York. As Barrett secured his future in the Big Apple, Cavaliers president of operations Koby Altman had been discussing a trade for Mitchell late last week but the two teams failed to reach an agreement, per Wojnarowski. But Altman reportedly reached out again on Tuesday morning and initiated the talks for the possible trade. Two days later, Cleveland secured the deal.

While the Jazz were communicating with the Cavaliers, the Knicks still felt that they had solid chance to acquire Mitchell due to his connection to the New York area. But, according to Wojnarowski, Utah did not engage in talks with New York this week.

More NBA Coverage: