Lakers Coach Addresses Russell Westbrook Coming Off the Bench

Ahead of the Lakers’ final NBA preseason game against the Kings on Friday, coach Darvin Ham made the decision to bring Russell Westbrook off the bench.

Ham is exploring the idea of having Westbrook play in L.A.’s second unit as part of being the anchor of the offense instead of playing in the lineup with stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. It is move that the first-year head coach hopes will allow Westbrook to maximize his talents while allowing him to keep the ball in his hands more frequently.

While some may view Westbrook coming off the bench as a negative, Ham believes that the move is in the guard’s best interest. Westbrook also believes it could put the team in the best position to compete for a NBA title this season.

“It’s not demotion, it’s realignment,” Ham said. “[Westbrook] totally understood… Looked me in my eye and said, ‘Yeah coach whatever you need me to do.’”

Currently, Ham’s decision to bring Westbrook off the bench is not a move that is set in stone. Ham told reporters the “door isn’t closed on Russ” starting during the regular season.

“We need to explore it further,” Ham said. “We’re not at the finish line, we’re at the starting blocks.”

Throughout the offseason, there was much speculation regarding Westbrook’s role with the Lakes this season after recording a subpar 2021-22 campaign. Last season, Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.4 assists while shooting 44.7% from the field, 29.8% from three-point range and 66.7% from the free throw line.

The Lakers’ matchup against Sacramento on Friday will serve as a precursor to how the former 2017 MVP could fit within the team’s scheme heading into new season starting Tuesday on the road against the NBA champion Warriors on Opening Night.

