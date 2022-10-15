NBA Legend Dikembe Mutombo Undergoing Treatment for Brain Tumor

Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutumbo is undergoing treatment for a brain tumor, the NBA said in a statement on behalf of Mutombo and his family Saturday.

“NBA Global Ambassador and Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is currently undergoing treatment for a brain tumor,” the statement read. “He is receiving the best possible care from a collaborative team of specialists in Atlanta and is in great spirits as he begins treatment.

“Dikembe and his family ask for privacy during this time so they can focus on his care. They are grateful for your prayers and good wishes.”

Mutombo, 56, played for 18 seasons in the NBA, splitting time with the Nuggets, Hawks, 76ers, Nets, Knicks and Rockets. He was an eight-time All-Star selection and four-time Defensive Player of the Year recipient, becoming well-known for his iconic finger-wagging block celebration.

To this day, the seven-foot-two big man has the second-most career blocks in league history, trailing only fellow Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon.

The fourth pick in the 1991 NBA draft out of Georgetown, Mutombo began his career in Denver where he immediately showed promise, making the All-Rookie first team. His No. 55 jersey was later retired by both the Nuggets and the Hawks.

Mutombo retired in 2009 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015. He has since gone on to get involved in various forms of humanitarian work, particularly in his native Congo.