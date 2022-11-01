The Nets and Steve Nash mutually agreed to part ways just seven games into the 2022–23 season on Tuesday afternoon, leaving a high-profile coaching vacancy in Brooklyn. Though the franchise announced that longtime assistant Jacque Vaughn will serve as the acting head coach against the Bulls on Tuesday night, the Nets are exploring other options, including suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka, as first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix, Brooklyn has quietly done “due diligence” on the circumstances that led to Udoka’s yearlong team suspension in Boston. The belief is that Udoka is unlikely to return to the Celtics once his suspension is over and that Boston is willing to let the second-year head coach leave for another job, per Wojnarowski.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports Udoka is a “strong front-runner” for the Nets job, and that the two sides have “begun discussions.”

The Celtics suspended Udoka for having an “improper intimate and consensual relationship” with a woman on the team’s staff, as first reported by Charania in September. Boston was reportedly aware of the relationship in July with the belief that it was consensual, but began investigating further after the staff member said that Udoka made unwanted comments toward her.

Wojnarowski later reported that an independent law firm found Udoka used crude language with a subordinate, which led to an inappropriate workplace relationship. The language was reportedly so troubling that Udoka has a “difficult pathway” to return as the Celtics’ coach, per Wojnarowski.

Udoka has some familiarity with the Nets, having served as an assistant under Nash during the 2020–21 season. He left the following summer for Boston, where he led the Celtics to the NBA Finals in his first year with the team.

Nash will depart the Nets after less than three seasons at the helm with a 94–67 regular-season record. Brooklyn never advanced past the conference semifinals during his tenure.

