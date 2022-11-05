Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie took exception with the actions of referee Tony Brothers during Friday night’s game against the Raptors, accusing the veteran official of using vulgar language to describe him to one of his Dallas teammates after calling him for a technical foul.

Brothers awarded Dinwiddie a technical foul with 47.8 seconds remaining in the second quarter after Dinwiddie approached him to dispute a take foul call. Speaking to reporters after the Mavs’ 111–110 victory, Dinwiddie opened with a statement in which said he might’ve used a curse word to make his case but did not do so in a derogatory matter.

Dinwiddie then said that he was informed by a teammate later in the game that Brothers had referred to him as a “b---- ass mother------.”

“I apologize to Tony Brothers for what seemed to keep him irate, which was a clap,” Dinwiddie said. “He thought it was disrespectful. If you watch the games, and I know that’s what refs are supposed to do, you see I clap to get the attention of my teammates, things of that nature, but it was nothing personal, so as a man, I would like to say I’m sorry first and foremost.

“And secondarily I would like to say, not only would I like my [fine] money back, but I would like to not be called a b---- ass mother------. to my teammates.”

Dinwiddie said that he understood that officials also feel the heat of the moment during a game, but that he simply wanted Brothers to say something directly to him, rather than behind his back.

“Everybody’s a competitor out there,” Dinwiddie said, per ESPN’s Tim MacMahon. “I understand it’s the heat of the moment. I’ve definitely said swear words, but like if I was playing against somebody on the other team and they said that to my teammate, I would be like listen, ‘Hey, I’m right here.’ But because obviously [referees are in] positions of authority and whatnot, you can’t necessarily ask for that address, so I’m just taking my fair stance and saying, ‘Hey, look, if you feel that way, fine by me, just say it to my face, like any other grown man.’ That’s all I want.

“I’m not even mad at the language. Everybody has said things before when they are upset or feeling sensitive or hurt. That’s fine. Just say it to my face.”

Brothers, a 29-year veteran referee and one of the league’s longest-tenured officials, was not made available for comment after the game.

More NBA Coverage:

Dallas Basketball: ‘Operation Rescue Kevin Durant’: 3-Way Trade Between Mavs, Lakers & Nets?

For more Dallas Mavericks coverage, go to Dallas Basketball.