Pistons guard Cade Cunningham is out indefinitely as the team is concerned that he has a stress fracture in his shin, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports. Cunningham still has to determine whether he wants to undergo surgery or if he just wants to rest as his injury heals.

According to Charania, Cunningham would like to avoid surgery if possible, but it is not out of the question that he will eventually need a procedure.

Cunningham, the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma State in the 2021 NBA draft, finished third in NBA Rookie of the Year voting last season. In 64 games he averaged 17.4 points with 5.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

To start this season, it appeared as if Cunningham was taking another step, with 19.9 points and 6.2 rebounds in 12 games. However, after a rough game vs. Boston on Nov. 9, he was diagnosed with shin soreness and hasn’t played since.

Detroit currently has a 3–14 record, the worst mark in the league. It is one of two teams with just three wins. Without Cunningham, the team will rely upon rookie guard Jaden Ivey and veteran forward Bojan Bogdanović to turn things around.

