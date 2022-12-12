LeBron James’s Younger Son, Bryce, Earns Klutch Sports NIL Deal

Bryce James, the youngest son of LeBron James, officially entered the NIL ranks on Monday with the news that the rising sophomore signed a deal with Klutch Sports, the agency announced.

The 15-year-old Bryce will join Klutch Sports, an agency founded by his father’s longtime friend and agent, Rich Paul, nearly four months after receiving his first college offer. Bryce, who recently made his varsity debut at Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, Calif., announced in August that he received an offer to play for Duquesne.

Monday’s news will also officially position Bryce alongside older brother Bronny to make a monster splash on the NIL circuit in the coming years. Last month, Bronny, a senior at Sierra Canyon, added two more NIL deals to his portfolio after the 18-year-old became the first high school athlete to sign an NIL deal with Beats by Dre and the fifth student-athlete to sign a partnership with Nike.

A member of the Class of 2025, Bryce has already quite the splash in his own right away from the spotlight of his family and emerged as a talent worthy of being recognized beyond his famous last name.

Neither Bryce nor Bronny have hinted at a possible decision on their future college, though many basketball fans are already eagerly waiting for the day they could possibly join LeBron in the NBA. In the meantime, though, the mission for both will remain focused on playing out their high school careers before deciding the next move.

The James brothers and Sierra Canyon (6–1) are next slated for a Monday night showdown against 2–1 Christ the King (Middle Village, N.Y.) and another rising Class of 2025 recruit in guard Kiyan Anthony. The four-star prospect is the son of future Hall of Famer and LeBron’s close friend, Carmelo Anthony.