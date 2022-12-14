2023 NBA Draft Big Board: Top 60 Prospect Rankings
Here’s a complete look at SI's first Big Board for the 2023 NBA Draft, headlined by Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson. Can check out biggest risers and fallers here.
1. Victor Wembanyama, F, Metropolitans 92
2. Scoot Henderson, PG, G League Ignite
3. Nick Smith, G, Arkansas | Freshman
4. Amen Thompson, G/F, Overtime Elite
5. Cam Whitmore, F, Villanova | Freshman
6. Jarace Walker, F, Houston | Freshman
7. Cason Wallace, G, Kentucky | Freshman
8. Ausar Thompson, G/F, Overtime Elite
9. Anthony Black, G, Arkansas | Freshman
10. Brandon Miller, G/F, Alabama | Freshman
11. G.G. Jackson, F, South Carolina | Freshman
12. Dariq Whitehead, SG, Duke | Freshman
13. Jett Howard, SG, Michigan | Freshman
14. Gradey Dick, SG, Kansas | Freshman
15. Rayan Rupert, SF, New Zealand Breakers
16. Kris Murray, F, Iowa | Senior
17. Kyle Filipowski, PF, Duke | Freshman
18. Noah Clowney, F, Alabama | Freshman
19. Keyonte George, SG, Baylor | Freshman
20. Terquavion Smith, G, NC State | Sophomore
21. Taylor Hendricks, F, UCF | Freshman
22. Brice Sensabaugh, SG, Ohio State | Freshman
23. Mark Mitchell, F, Duke | Freshman
24. Dereck Lively, C, Duke | Freshman
25. Dillon Mitchell, F, Texas | Freshman
26. Kel’el Ware, C, Oregon | Freshman
27. Marcus Sasser, PG, Houston | Senior
28. Maxwell Lewis, G/F, Pepperdine | Sophomore
29. Julian Phillips, SF, Tennessee | Freshman
30. Colby Jones, G, Xavier | Junior
31. Coleman Hawkins, F, Illinois | Junior
32. Tyrese Hunter, PG, Texas | Sophomore
33. Sidy Cissoko, G/F, G League Ignite
34. Terrence Shannon Jr., G/F, Illinois | Senior
35. Terrance Arceneaux, SG, Houston | Freshman
36. Leonard Miller, F, G League Ignite
37. Jordan Hawkins, SG, UConn | Sophomore
38. Jaime Jaquez, F, UCLA | Senior
39. Reece Beekman, G, Virginia | Junior
40. Jaylen Clark, SG, UCLA | Junior
41. Nikola Durisic, SG, Mega Basket
42. Jalen Wilson, F, Kansas | Junior
43. Oscar Tshiebwe, C, Kentucky | Senior
44. Julian Strawther, SG, Gonzaga | Junior
45. Amari Bailey, G, UCLA | Freshman
46. DaRon Holmes, F/C, Dayton | Sophomore
47. Baba Miller, F, Florida State | Freshman
48. Arthur Kaluma, SF, Creighton | Sophomore
49. Adam Bona, C, UCLA | Freshman
50. Mojave King, G/F, G League Ignite
51. Zach Edey, C, Purdue | Junior
52. Matthew Murrell, SG, Ole Miss | Junior
53. James Nnaji, C, Barcelona
54. Andre Jackson, G/F, UConn | Junior
55. Ricky Council IV, G/F, Arkansas | Junior
56. Emoni Bates, G/F, Eastern Michigan | Sophomore
57. Keyontae Johnson, F, Kansas State | Senior
58. Efe Abogidi, C, G League Ignite
59. Tyler Burton, F, Richmond | Senior
60. Caleb Love, G, North Carolina | Junior