2023 NBA Draft Big Board: Top 60 Prospect Rankings

Here’s a complete look at SI's first Big Board for the 2023 NBA Draft, headlined by Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson. Can check out biggest risers and fallers here.

1. Victor Wembanyama, F, Metropolitans 92

2. Scoot Henderson, PG, G League Ignite

3. Nick Smith, G, Arkansas | Freshman

4. Amen Thompson, G/F, Overtime Elite

5. Cam Whitmore, F, Villanova | Freshman

6. Jarace Walker, F, Houston | Freshman

7. Cason Wallace, G, Kentucky | Freshman

8. Ausar Thompson, G/F, Overtime Elite

9. Anthony Black, G, Arkansas | Freshman

10. Brandon Miller, G/F, Alabama | Freshman

11. G.G. Jackson, F, South Carolina | Freshman

12. Dariq Whitehead, SG, Duke | Freshman

13. Jett Howard, SG, Michigan | Freshman

14. Gradey Dick, SG, Kansas | Freshman

15. Rayan Rupert, SF, New Zealand Breakers

16. Kris Murray, F, Iowa | Senior

17. Kyle Filipowski, PF, Duke | Freshman

18. Noah Clowney, F, Alabama | Freshman

19. Keyonte George, SG, Baylor | Freshman

20. Terquavion Smith, G, NC State | Sophomore

21. Taylor Hendricks, F, UCF | Freshman

22. Brice Sensabaugh, SG, Ohio State | Freshman

23. Mark Mitchell, F, Duke | Freshman

24. Dereck Lively, C, Duke | Freshman

25. Dillon Mitchell, F, Texas | Freshman

26. Kel’el Ware, C, Oregon | Freshman

27. Marcus Sasser, PG, Houston | Senior

28. Maxwell Lewis, G/F, Pepperdine | Sophomore

29. Julian Phillips, SF, Tennessee | Freshman

30. Colby Jones, G, Xavier | Junior

31. Coleman Hawkins, F, Illinois | Junior

32. Tyrese Hunter, PG, Texas | Sophomore

33. Sidy Cissoko, G/F, G League Ignite

34. Terrence Shannon Jr., G/F, Illinois | Senior

35. Terrance Arceneaux, SG, Houston | Freshman

36. Leonard Miller, F, G League Ignite

37. Jordan Hawkins, SG, UConn | Sophomore

38. Jaime Jaquez, F, UCLA | Senior

39. Reece Beekman, G, Virginia | Junior

40. Jaylen Clark, SG, UCLA | Junior

41. Nikola Durisic, SG, Mega Basket

42. Jalen Wilson, F, Kansas | Junior

43. Oscar Tshiebwe, C, Kentucky | Senior

44. Julian Strawther, SG, Gonzaga | Junior

45. Amari Bailey, G, UCLA | Freshman

46. DaRon Holmes, F/C, Dayton | Sophomore

47. Baba Miller, F, Florida State | Freshman

48. Arthur Kaluma, SF, Creighton | Sophomore

49. Adam Bona, C, UCLA | Freshman

50. Mojave King, G/F, G League Ignite

51. Zach Edey, C, Purdue | Junior

52. Matthew Murrell, SG, Ole Miss | Junior

53. James Nnaji, C, Barcelona

54. Andre Jackson, G/F, UConn | Junior

55. Ricky Council IV, G/F, Arkansas | Junior

56. Emoni Bates, G/F, Eastern Michigan | Sophomore

57. Keyontae Johnson, F, Kansas State | Senior

58. Efe Abogidi, C, G League Ignite

59. Tyler Burton, F, Richmond | Senior

60. Caleb Love, G, North Carolina | Junior