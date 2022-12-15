Following Wednesday night’s loss to the Pacers in which Stephen Curry was forced to leave early with a shoulder injury, the superstar guard is expected to miss “multiple weeks,” according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Curry left during the third quarter of Wednesday’s matchup while attempting to steal the ball from Indiana’s Jalen Smith. The Warriors star appeared to be trying to knock the ball down out of Smith’s hands, but then Smith went up for a shot that forced Curry’s arm in the opposite direction.

Curry then reached for his left shoulder and doubled over in apparent pain before being taken to the sideline. During the Warriors’ subsequent timeout, Curry went to the locker room for further evaluation.

He ended up with 38 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in 30 minutes before his exit. Despite the big performance, Golden State ended up losing, 125–119, falling to 14–15 on the season.