Klay Thompson’s Motivation Stares at Him Literally From His Locker

The Warriors may be struggling, but their star shooting guard is using a list of names—with faces on it—to remind him that the title chase isn’t over.

On any given day of the Warriors’ season, Eric Housen might be booking flights and hotels, acquiring snacks, arranging team dinners and stocking every player’s locker with assorted jerseys and shoes and socks. As vice president of team operations, he’s tasked with countless critical details of a long NBA season—and the occasional random request.

And so, one afternoon in October, Housen set about clipping and laminating a large piece of newsprint, before carefully hanging it in the locker of one Klay Alexander Thompson. It was one of the quirkier asks Housen has fielded in his 30-plus years with the team. But then, Klay is one of the quirkier souls to have passed through this franchise.

“It’s probably one of the best requests,” Housen politely corrects.

The newsclip, torn from the San Francisco Chronicle, features 26 faces—some in color, some black-and-white, some smiling, some stoic—arranged in tiers. They now stare back at Thompson every night at Chase Center, silently reminding the four-time champion of everything he hasn’t done yet, of all that he still hopes to accomplish.

There’s Bill Russell at the top, and beneath him K.C. Jones and John Havlicek, who sit a tier above Robert Horry, who glances down at Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Michael Jordan, who hover over a scrum of 13 others, including Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan. They are the only men in NBA history with more rings than Thompson—from Russell (11) down through Horry (seven) and the Magic/Kobe tier (five).

Thompson's locker features this clip from the San Francisco Chronicle which he uses for motivation. Courtesy of the Warriors

The list was published in honor of the Warriors’ latest ring night, on Oct. 18. Thompson saw it and immediately asked Housen to do his best Kinko’s impression, so he could preserve the sense of awe.

“The Five Rings and Above Club,” Thompson says on a recent off-day. “I didn’t know the list was that small. And the players who played in the modern era? It’s even shorter. So it’s like, Wow, that’s the only motivation I really need.”

The sentiment was particularly resonant in late October, as the Warriors set out to defend their latest title, but might sound a bit delusional now, in late December, with the Warriors injured, disjointed and in general disarray. They’ve lost seven of their last nine games, and three of four since losing Stephen Curry to a shoulder injury. They went 1–5 on their just-completed trip through the East, capped by a ghastly 143–113 loss to the Nets on Wednesday, dropping their road record to a league-worst 3–16.

“Rock bottom,” coach Steve Kerr said after the loss in Brooklyn.

The veterans who bolstered the Warriors’ title run last spring—Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr. and Nemanja Bjelica—are gone. The youth they were counting on—Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and Moses Moody—have mostly floundered. As of Friday morning, the Warriors sat 11th in the Western Conference.

By all rights, they should be fretting, fuming, perhaps even freaking out. This isn’t how an NBA dynasty, built around three future Hall of Famers, should be performing. But there’s something about being part of a living dynasty that seems to inure everyone in its orbit to panic or despair. (Also, thanks to a sudden burst of NBA parity, the Warriors are only 3½ games out of sixth place, and 6½ games out of first.)

Andrew Wiggins, out the last nine games due to a groin injury, is expected to rejoin the lineup soon. Same for key reserves Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green, who missed the last two games of the road trip due to illness. But it could be weeks before Curry returns, and that stretch alone could conceivably sink the Warriors’ title defense.

And yet for those who have been on this entire journey—from the surprise title run in 2015 to the Finals collapse in 2016, from the back-to-back titles in the Kevin Durant era to the two-year malaise that followed, to the exhilarating revival last season—the current predicament is viewed as almost an inconvenience, a life lesson even.

“Every journey has to be different,” says Draymond Green. “That’s the beauty in it. No season is the same, even if you bring back every single person that you had the year before. It’s just not the same. It’s gonna be a different task, different journey. So, just got to embrace it, the good with the bad, and do what you can to make it right.”

Or, as Kerr puts it: “You just keep plugging away, you just keep going.”

“I think you learn as you go in this league, both as a player and as a coach … (that) there’s going to be stretches where you’re hot and you’re getting all the breaks and things are clicking and it feels like you can’t lose,” Kerr says. “And then there's stretches where you lose a bunch of games in a row, and it feels like the end of the world. And both of them are false.”

The Warriors’ vets implicitly understand this, because they’ve already been through the highest highs and the lowest lows this league has to offer. And none have lived that contrast more vividly than Thompson, who tore his ACL on the night the Warriors lost the 2019 championship to the Raptors, then tore his Achilles a year later.

Every game now feels like a gift—the wins ever more gratifying, the losses a little less devastating.

Thompson is on a mission to regain his All-Star form after returning from two major injuries. John Hefti/USA TODAY Sports

“I'm way more Zen,” Thompson says, bouncing a basketball on a hotel carpet. “I'm just appreciative of playing early in the season and being healthy and competing and feeling great. Not having a fear of injury. I mean, we want our record to be as best as it can be, but that can change. … You could change that circumstance. When I was hurt, you couldn't change a lot of things. So being able to actually do something about it—I got a whole new mindset of what I value and what not to care about.”

Thompson was, admittedly, not so Zen in the early weeks of the season, as he tried too hard to shoot his way back into a rhythm, forcing shots and occasionally derailing the offense. More than once, Kerr has had to urge patience and restraint. And more than once, Thompson lashed out at perceived signs of disrespect, whether coming from Suns star Devin Booker or TNT’s Charles Barkley.

Booker had taunted Thompson during a game early this season—eliciting a fiery retort, repeated references to his four rings, and eventually his first career ejection. That same night, Barkley suggested Thompson couldn’t regain his All-Star form, due to age and injury, prompting Thompson to clap back in a press conference.

“Yeah, man, I’m mad I even addressed that,” Thompson says now. “It’s like, only time will tell. I just gotta hoop and let the talkers talk. Like, what else do I got to prove, man? At this point, it’s all gravy, playing with house money.”

In the weeks that followed, Thompson found his legs and his rhythm and let his game do the talking. Over a 10-game stretch from mid-November to mid-December, he averaged 23.5 points, while making 45 percent of his three-pointers, looking once again like one of the most feared long-distance snipers in NBA history. The highlight? A 41-point outburst to beat the Rockets, including 10 three-pointers (on 13 attempts). It was his sixth career game with at least 10 threes, and his first since January 2019.