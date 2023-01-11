Skip to main content
Heat Set NBA Record for Most Free Throws Without Miss vs. Thunder

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder

The Heat made history against the Thunder on Tuesday night, breaking a record that stood for over 40 years.

Miami notched a 112-111 win at home, going a perfect 40-for-40 from the free throw line. That set a new NBA record for most free throws made by a team without a miss, topping the mark of 39 set by the Jazz in 1982. In a one-point win, they needed every one of them.

Star forward Jimmy Butler led the charge, going 23-for-23 from the charity stripe, including the game-winning free throw with 12 seconds remaining. He finished the game with 35 points and seven rebounds.

Though a historic performance, Tuesday’s showing wasn’t exactly out of character for the Heat. Miami came into the game with a team free throw shooting mark of 81.9%, the third-best in the league. Butler had converted free throws at an 82.5% clip before the game and is an 84.0% free-throw shooter for his career.

The Thunder, meanwhile, shot a woeful 14-for-21 (66.7%) from the line for the game, including two misses by Kenrich Williams with 22 seconds remaining in the fourth and Oklahoma City clinging to a two-point lead. Perhaps the team can study Miami’s virtuoso free throw performance to turn in better results going forward.