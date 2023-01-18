Former NBA Player, Coach Chris Ford Dies at 74

Longtime NBA player and coach Chris Ford, who made the first three-point shot in the history of the Association, has died, according to a Wednesday announcement from the Celtics.

Ford, a Villanova alum nicknamed the Mad Bomber, made Boston’s only three-pointer in its 114–106 victory over the Rockets on Oct. 12, 1979, ushering the NBA into its current three-point age.

He played 10 seasons in the league between 1973 and 1982, averaging 9.2 points per game with the Pistons and Celtics. In addition to his shooting prowess, Ford averaged 1.6 steals per game to rank 60th in NBA history, and won a title with Boston in 1981.

After the end of his playing days, Ford embarked on a lengthy, accomplished coaching career. He won titles as a Celtics assistant in 1984 and ’86, and made four postseason appearances as their head coach. He also coached the Bucks for two seasons and the Clippers for two seasons before finishing his coaching career with the 76ers in 2004.