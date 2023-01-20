Lakers forward Anthony Davis is nearing his return to the lineup from the stress injury in his right foot that has sidelined him since mid-December, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Per Wojnarowski’s report, Davis has continued to make “pain-free progress” on his foot, and there’s optimism around the team that he could make his return to the lineup by late next week.

The Lakers kick off a five-game road trip on Saturday Jan. 28 in Boston, which could be around the time that Davis is ready to return.

Prior to his injury, Davis was playing at an MVP level for the Lakers, carrying the offense early in the season with LeBron James in and out of the lineup. Now, with James back playing at an extremely high level, the addition of Davis with both stars healthy could elevate the Lakers to a new level in the Western Conference.

The 29-year-old Davis is averaging a career-high 27.4 points per game to go along with a career-best 12.1 rebounds on 59.4% shooting from the floor.

The Lakers are currently 20–25 on the season and two games out of the 10th spot in the West.