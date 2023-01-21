Warriors coach Steve Kerr reiterated his stance on advocating for a shorter NBA season on Friday after making the decision to rest several key starters heading into the second game of a back-to-back.

Kerr sat Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins in Friday’s road loss to the Cavaliers after the stars played heavy minutes in Thursday’s 121–118 overtime loss to the Celtics in Boston. Thompson and Green each played 35-plus minutes while Curry and Wiggins, who each have missed substantial time due to injury, logged 40-plus minutes.

Speaking with reporters in Cleveland prior to tipoff, Kerr, who’s periodically rested his starters in recent seasons, labeled the move as “playing the long game” in order to keep players healthy. He then explained that, while he doesn’t enjoy it when fans can’t see their favorite players in-person, shortening the regular season to 72 games would be the right call in order to help keep players healthy—even if it impacts the NBA’s revenue.

“I feel terrible for fans who bought a ticket expecting to see someone play and they don’t get to see that person play,” Kerr said. “It’s a brutal part of the business. It’s why I’m going to continue to advocate for 72-game seasons. And, I know that means less revenue but, at some point, I think there just needs to be an awareness from everybody involved in the league.”

Kerr’s remarks echoed similar sentiments he’s shared throughout the season. He addressed the issue prior the Warriors’ road matchup against the Pelicans, a game where Green and Thompson received the night off and Curry and Wiggins were out due to injury.



“The league is trying to address it by softening the schedule some,” Kerr said. “I think about it all the time: People are spending good money to see a team, and then someone doesn’t play? That’s not something I’m ignorant to. I know that is painful. We’ve had a lot of discussions with fans over the years who have been in that situation.”

“But, ultimately, the player’s health is the No. 1 factor in our team’s success and even in our fans’ satisfaction in the long run because we want to keep guys healthy throughout the season.”

At the time, Kerr stated he would like the NBA to shorten the season to less than 70 games, but acknowledged any changes to the schedule are not believable at this time.

“Ideally, it’s a 65-game season and everybody plays every night. But good luck getting that passed. Maybe 70,” he said.

Following Friday’s loss in Cleveland, Golden State is now 23–23 on the season, with a 6–18 mark on the road.