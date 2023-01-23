Fox’s Shannon Sharpe Apologizes for Incident at Grizzlies-Lakers Game

Undisputed host Shannon Sharpe opened Monday’s show with an apology for his role in a sideline altercation with multiple Grizzlies players and the father of Memphis star Ja Morant on Friday night at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

“As you have probably heard or seen Friday night at the Lakers game, I want to apologize for my behavior,” Sharpe said. “As I’ve preached for the last 6 1/2 years, responsibility and accountability. And I take full responsibility for what transpired. It does not matter what Dillon Brooks said or how many times he said it. Me being the responsible person, me having the platform that I have and having so many people look up to me, I was wrong. I should have lowered the temperature in the arena. Instead, I turned the temperature up, and I let it get out of hand.”

Sharpe then specifically began apologizing directly to individuals. First, he started by apologizing to the Lakers organization and fans.

“I want to apologize to a few people. First of all, I want to apologize to the Lakers organization. To Jeannie Buss and the Buss family, I apologize for any harm or unwanted attention that I brought to your organization. I want to apologize to the fans that were in attendance and the fans that watched on television, because that’s not what you paid for and that’s not what you tuned in to watch. Shannon Sharpe should have been mentioned as someone that was at the game, not someone who let his emotions run hot and get out of hand during the game.”

Sharpe didn’t stop there. He began apologizing to the Memphis organization, as well as players and others associated with the incident.

“I want to apologize to the Memphis Grizzlies organization and fans,” Sharpe said. “I am sorry. More specifically, I want to apologize to Dillon Brooks. He is a fierce competitor, and seeing him up close, I get a sense of why he is what he is and why he is wired the way that he is wired. Bruh, I apologize. I wish you the best of luck the rest of the season and continued success.

“Ja, it was a privilege and a honor to watch you up close and personal. Skip [Bayless] and I talk about you a lot of times, but to see what you do … and I want to apologize to you.”

After Sharpe apologized to the Lakers organization and Grizzlies organization and players, he also apologized directly to LeBron James, who defended Sharpe’s actions in his postgame press availability, as well as on Instagram.

“I also want to apologize to LeBron James, because you all know how I feel about him, and he’s supported me through thick and thin. Bruh, I’m sorry I put you in this situation that you had to support me in something like this.”

Sharpe concluded by apologizing to his family and friends, as well as his work family at Fox and FS1 for his actions.

It was a rough night for Sharpe at Crypto.com Arena, but he completely owned the incident by apologizing in front of the masses on his show on Monday.