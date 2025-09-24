SI

76ers Drop Stunning New Allen Iverson-Era Throwback Jerseys for 2025 Season

Philly is throwing it back to the early 2000s.

Mike Kadlick

Joel Embiid and the 76ers will rock these throwback jerseys in 2025.
Joel Embiid and the 76ers will rock these throwback jerseys in 2025. / Photo via @sixers
The 76ers are going to be hooping in style throughout the 2025-26 season.

As announced by the team on Wednesday, Philly will be adding Allen Iverson-era-inspired black uniforms to their rotation this upcoming campaign. The throwback kits are a nod to the 2001 76ers team, led by A.I., that reached the NBA Finals.

Here's a look:

They nailed it.

"This uniform is more than just a piece of fabric; it represents an era of franchise history that embraced a distinct identity and captured the attention of the entire city," said 76ers COO Lara Price in a press release. "To see these uniforms back out on that court will bring back a lot of nostalgia, and we are excited to share that in many different ways with our fans this season."

The 76ers will debut their new, throwback uniforms on Saturday, November 8th, when they welcome the Toronto Raptors—head coach Nick Nurse's old team—to Philadelphia for a 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff from Xfinity Mobile Arena. Philly will wear the jerseys a total of 14 times, all at home, throughout the course of the 2025-26 season.

