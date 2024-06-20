76ers Losing Interest in Acquiring Paul George This Offseason, per Report
The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly moving on from their interest in Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George.
The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Thursday that the 76ers' interest in Paul George has "significantly waned" in recent days, and Philadelphia is expected to be aggressive elsewhere this offseason.
George, 34, has a $48.8 million player option on his contract for the upcoming 2024-25 season. George could decline it and become an unrestricted free agent this summer. He also could opt in and play another year for the Clippers or he could sign a contract extension and/or demand a trade.
The 76ers were reported to be one of George's top suitors this offseason as they look to build a contending team around 30-year-old center Joel Embiid. That speculation was fueled further when Embiid shot a knowing glance at Paul while talking about Philadelphia's offseason plans during an appearance on ESPN's NBA Countdown.
The 76ers have a ton of flexibility to work with this summer. Embiid is the only guaranteed contract on their books for the 2024-25 campaign, although guard Tyrese Maxey is eligible to sign a big extension as a restricted free agent and likely will.
Philadelphia will be looking to sign or trade for a star this offseason to add to its promising Maxey-Embiid duo. It just appears George won't be the one packing his bags for the City of Brotherly Love anytime soon.