76ers Robbed of Potential Game-Winning Shot by Missed Goaltending Call
The 76ers were forced into overtime against the Rockets on Thursday night after referees missed what was a pretty blatant goaltending call in the final seconds of regulation.
Tyrese Maxey drove to the basket with five seconds to play, but was blocked off the glass by Kevin Durant. At first glance, it was a pretty close play, but replays showed a very clear goaltend, as Maxey’s shot had hit the backboard before Durant’s hand arrived to block it.
Had the referees called it a goaltend, they could have reviewed the play to ensure they had made the right call. However, because they hadn’t called a goaltend on the initial play, there was nothing they could do.
Fans expressed their understandable frustration.
The game would go to overtime, where the Sixers were able to put away the Rockets once and for all, so at least the missed call didn’t wind up costing Philadelphia the win. That said, it did cost them valuable minutes on their legs, and put them in a position they never should have been in had the right call been made.
Tyler Lauletta is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News Team/team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI, he covered sports for nearly a decade at Business Insider, and helped design and launch the OffBall newsletter. He is a graduate of Temple University in Philadelphia, and remains an Eagles and Phillies sicko. When not watching or blogging about sports, Tyler can be found scratching his dog behind the ears.