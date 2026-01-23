76ers Robbed of Potential Game-Winning Shot by Missed Goaltending Call

The 76ers were forced into overtime against the Rockets on Thursday night after referees missed what was a pretty blatant goaltending call in the final seconds of regulation.

Tyrese Maxey drove to the basket with five seconds to play, but was blocked off the glass by Kevin Durant. At first glance, it was a pretty close play, but replays showed a very clear goaltend, as Maxey’s shot had hit the backboard before Durant’s hand arrived to block it.

Had the referees called it a goaltend, they could have reviewed the play to ensure they had made the right call. However, because they hadn’t called a goaltend on the initial play, there was nothing they could do.

Fans expressed their understandable frustration.

The NBA is broken if you're telling me you can't review the most OBVIOUS game-deciding goaltend with 1 second left, I'd be furious as a Sixers fan — Sam Cooper (@scooperhoops) January 23, 2026

Officials in Sixers-Rockets did NOT call this goaltend... then declared it a jump ball on the ensuing loose ball play for an "inadvertent whistle"...



WOOF. Inexcusable. pic.twitter.com/gfrlEMKtdC — Erin Grugan (@eringrugan) January 23, 2026

we can review whether someone breathed on someone for a foul but we can't review an obvious clear as day goaltend that would have won a game, just pure lunacy — Matt Carey (@RealMattCarey) January 23, 2026

Absolute officiating disgrace to end regulation. Missed goaltend and the botched timeout on a loose ball — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) January 23, 2026

The game would go to overtime, where the Sixers were able to put away the Rockets once and for all, so at least the missed call didn’t wind up costing Philadelphia the win. That said, it did cost them valuable minutes on their legs, and put them in a position they never should have been in had the right call been made.

