Former Champion Names 76ers Stars as NBA Players With Most to Prove
This season, the Philadelphia 76ers made a huge splash by going out and signing Paul George in free agency. With this move, they now have a trio of complementary stars capable of getting them back in the title hunt for the foreseeable future.
George is a proven star in the NBA but also has a track record of coming up short in the postseason. Alongside Joel Embiid, the two will now look to pursue the championship that has eluded them thus far in their respective careers.
During Tuesday's episode of NBA Today on ESPN, the panel discussed the new-look Sixers heading into the 2024-25 season. While breaking down their star trio, Kendrick Perkins cited Embiid and George as two stars with the most to prove.
"Joel Embiid is under the most pressure as far as anybody in the NBA to get it done this year at a high level when it matters the most," Perkins said. "And you know who is second or third on that list, Paul George...It's about him getting to the promised land."
George has had some trips to the conference finals in his career, but he's never been able to reach the game's biggest stage. Now with the Sixers, things seem to be lining up for him to finally break through.
For starters, PG is coming off his healthiest season in recent history. He played in 74 games for the Clippers and averaged 22.6 PPG, 5.2 RPG, and 3.5 APG on 41.3% shooting from deep. On top of this, George is on one of the most talented rosters in his career. Aside from star-level players like Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, the Sixers have also filled out the supporting cast with a strong group of role players.
All the pieces are in place for the Sixers to make a lot of noise. In the end, the play of their stars will dictate how things unfold for them in 2025 and beyond.