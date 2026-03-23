Thunder vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, March 23

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is coming off a 40-point game for the Oklahoma City Thunder, and they’re aiming to win a 12th game in a row on Monday against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Philly fell into the play-in tournament field earlier this month, but it has won back-to-back games to move into the No. 7 seed ahead of Miami and Orlando. The Sixers remain without guard Tyrese Maxey, and former league MVP Joel Embiid (oblique) is listed as out for Monday’s contest.

Even though Jalen Williams has missed the majority of the 2025-26 season, the Thunder remain the favorite to win the NBA Finals and the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. Now, Williams is set to return from a hamstring injury that has limited him to just two games since mid-January.

As a result, SGA and company are favored by 16.5 points in this game, and they’re an impressive 27-8 on the road this season.

Let’s examine the latest betting odds, a player prop target and my prediction for Monday’s showdown.

Thunder vs. 76ers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Thunder -16.5 (-105)

76ers +16.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Thunder: -1200

76ers: +750

Total

225.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Thunder vs. 76ers How to Watch

Date: Monday, March 23

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena

How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), NBC Sports Philadelphia

Thunder record: 56-15

76ers record: 39-32

Thunder vs. 76ers Injury Reports

Thunder Injury Report

Ajay Mitchell – out

Payton Sandfort – out

Thomas Sorber – out

Nikola Topic – out

76ers Injury Report

Tyrese Maxey – out

Joel Embiid – out

Paul George – out

Dominick Barlow – doubtful

Johni Broome – out

Kelly Oubre Jr. – out

Thunder vs. 76ers Best NBA Prop Bet

Thunder Best NBA Prop Bet

Jalen Williams OVER 14.5 Points (-112)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Williams is worth a look in this market in his first game back from injury:

Jalen Williams is playing in his first game in over five weeks after missing time with a hamstring injury, but I’m buying the Oklahoma City Thunder star at this number.

Williams is averaging 17.5 points on 14.0 shots per game this season, and he’s scored 15 or more points in 19 of his 26 games this season. When he originally returned from a hamstring issue for two games, Williams poured in 23 points in 24 minutes and 28 points in 19 minutes with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander out of the lineup before the All-Star break.

So, I don’t think it’s impossible for him to clear this line against a Philly team that is 16th in the league in defensive rating, even if he plays limited minutes on Monday.

Williams has taken at least 10 shots in 24 of his 26 games this season, giving him a pretty solid floor when it comes to this prop.

Thunder vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick

Earlier this season, the Thunder held the Sixers to just 104 points in a game that both Maxey and Paul George appeared in.

Now, with both of those players, Embiid and Kelly Oubre Jr. out of the lineup, I think the Sixers offense is going to struggle against the No. 1 defense in the NBA.

The Thunder are allowing less than 108 points per game this season, and Philly has posted some down games against high-quality teams since Maxey went down, scoring 96 points against Denver, 109 against Detroit and 101 against Cleveland.

OKC is nearly at full strength in this matchup, and it should be able to slow down an offense led by Quentin Grimes and VJ Edgecombe.

Pick: Sixers Team Total UNDER 103.5 (-108 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.