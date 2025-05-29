12-Year NBA Vet Questions Knicks’ Ability to Win Titles With Brunson
Despite having more playoff success this season compared to the last two decades, the New York Knicks might ultimately head into the offseason hearing the same outside chatter, questioning their ability to contend for a championship while having Jalen Brunson as the go-to guy.
Former Philadelphia 76ers veteran Patrick Beverley recently chipped in his thoughts on ‘The Pat Bev Pod,’ taking a stance on the side of the skeptics.
“When have you seen anyone his size lead a team to an NBA Championship?” Beverley asked.
Brunson, a 6’2” point guard, has faced criticism about his size since the start of his career. Even as a multi-time All-Star, Brunson likely won’t shake the negative narrative until the Knicks win it all with him at the helm. This year, the Knicks have a chance. Unfortunately, the odds are stacked against them heading into Thursday’s Game 5 against the Indiana Pacers.
“I’m not saying you take the ball out of his hands,” Beverley added.
“I’m saying you keep the ball in his hands, but when it’s time to make adjustments and the team is keying in on him, and they’re putting a 6’7” guy on him, and they’re trapping his pick and rolls and he has to put a guy on his back and shoot step-back jumpshots, that might be good for him but is that good for the team? He gets it out, but he gets it back too. We’ve seen that in the past. That’s good in the second round of the playoffs, that’s good for the [Conference] Finals, but can that type of play win you a championship? Historically, we’ve seen that it has not.”
From a total production standpoint, Brunson has gotten his throughout the series against the Pacers. Heading into Game 5, he’s averaging 33 points and six assists while shooting 48 percent from three. It just hasn’t been enough, and it’s clear the Pacers have snatched all of the momentum in the series.
Down 1-3, the Knicks are fighting for their season on Thursday. It’s been a memorable run for New York, who finally found a breakthrough to the third round for the first time of the Brunson era, but a loss within the next two games will end it right here.
If that’s where the Knicks end up, unfortunately, it won’t be just Beverley questioning Brunson.