2020 NBA Draft: 76ers Take UNC's Cole Anthony in Mock Draft

Justin Grasso

On Wednesday, the Philadelphia 76ers will begin adding rookies to their roster. For most of the 2019-2020 NBA season, it was unclear if the Sixers would get their hands on a first-round pick this year or not since they've traded theirs to the Brooklyn Nets and only held a top-20 protected pick from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

But thanks to a surprisingly solid season from Chris Paul and the Thunder, the Sixers ended up with the best-case scenario, snagging pick No. 21 in the 2020 NBA Draft. Now, the team is looking forward to possibly drafting a reliable rotational player.

Several names have become popular with the Sixers in mock drafts over the last few months. Prospects such as Tyrell Terry and Desmond Bane tend to be the most frequently selected by the Sixers. Lately, though, the University of North Carolina prospect Cole Anthony has become a familiar face. 

Sports Illustrated's own Jeremy Woo continued the trend this week. With the draft just days away now, Woo predicted the first round's outcome based on buzz going around the league. That resulted in the 76ers taking Anthony at pick No. 21.

The Case for Cole Anthony

"Noting Daryl Morey’s long-held preference for not actually making first-round picks, plus the organizational urgency to compete for a title, this is a spot where another team could conceivably swoop in. But it’s also a pretty good fit for Anthony, whose ability to play on and off the ball meshes well with Ben Simmons and the other pieces on the roster.

(Granted, Philadelphia’s roster could look pretty different a week from now as Morey weighs potential changes). Anthony’s draft stock cratered after a tough year at North Carolina, but even with that reality check, he figures to be more effective in the NBA. He’s talented enough to succeed as a microwave scorer, with added upside if he can learn to live without the ball. His range, predictably, is rather wide, but it would be a surprise if he fell too much further than this."

Two things to note here. One, Morey's history of avoiding making first-round selections should help Sixers fans understand that trading the 21st overall pick is very much a possibility. Two, Cole Anthony is entering the NBA angry.

On paper, Anthony's 18 points-per-game in 22 matchups isn't bad -- but the UNC prospect expected his lone season with the Tar Heels to help him become a top pick in the NBA Draft. Now, he's expected to slide down the boards into the early 20s.

To no surprise, the UNC Freshman has made it clear he's coming into the league with a chip on his shoulder, which offers promise for NBA teams who might've ranked him low on their big boards as his mindset is inspiring.

Then again, talk can only get you so far. It would be ideal for the 76ers to grab a guard who can crack the rotation right away. After having what's considered to be a disappointing season at UNC, it's unclear if Anthony is worth the gamble for Philly. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

