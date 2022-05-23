The 2022 NBA Draft Combine is in the bag. Last week, every team had a handful of representatives flock to Chicago to check out the wave of new talent entering the league via the NBA Draft next month.

For the Philadelphia 76ers, they aren’t sure if they’ll have an opportunity to select a new prospect or not, as they currently don’t own a pick. However, if the Brooklyn Nets defer the Sixers’ original selection that they acquired in the Ben Simmons-James Harden blockbuster deal, then the Sixers will pick No. 23 overall.

All hope is not lost for the Sixers. Therefore, they were doing their homework at the combine and scouting numerous prospects. Among the players they gave a look at was the University of Kansas guard Jalen Wilson.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Krysten Peek, Wilson met with several teams, including the Sixers, Golden State Warriors, Toronto Raptors, New Orleans Pelicans, Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons, Denver Nuggets, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers, and the Boston Celtics. Per Peek, he was also scheduled to have workouts with the Milwaukee Bucks and the Minnesota Timberwolves last week.

Wilson just wrapped up his third season with the Jayhawks. After he appeared in just two games during his freshman year, Wilson became a full-time starter the following year and appeared in 29 games while averaging 28 minutes on the floor. During that time, he averaged 11 points and two assists while shooting 41-percent from the field and 33-percent from three.

In his final season as Kansas, Wilson started in 27 of the 37 games he appeared in. Once again, he averaged 11 points while improving his two-point shooting percentage from 47-percent to 56-percent. Considering the Sixers could use additional two-way wings, Wilson could be a solid selection for later in the draft if the Sixers squeeze their way into it somehow.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

More Sixers News:

All-Defensive Honors: Philadelphia 76ers’ third-year wing Matisse Thybulle has been named to the NBA’s All-Defensive Second-Team for the second-straight season. Thybulle, who continues to rack up defensive accolades, has already become one of the league’s best perimeter defenders early on in his professional career. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

LA Lakers Out on Doc Rivers: Many rumors over the last few weeks indicated that the Lakers were interested in potentially snagging Doc Rivers if the Philadelphia 76ers decided to move on from their head coach. As the Sixers made it clear that Rivers isn’t going anywhere, the Lakers have seemingly faced reality and have three finalists in mind for Frank Vogel’s replacement. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE