3 Key Sixers to Watch in Preseason Rematch vs. Cavs

The Cleveland Cavaliers could be out for revenge on Wednesday night against the Philadelphia 76ers. While a preseason win or loss will erase the moment the regular season approaches, players are competitive nonetheless and would like to get back at teams that beat them — especially when the victory is a tight one.

Last Wednesday, the Sixers hosted the Cavaliers for their second preseason matchup of the offseason. With the regular starting five in the mix, the Sixers got a first look at their new starting five, which includes the veteran forward PJ Tucker.

Monday’s rematch between the Sixers and the Cavs will be slightly different. Considering Embiid didn’t make the trip to Cleveland as he’s been issued a night off, the Sixers will be down an All-Star.

The rest of the starting lineup is expected to continue gaining minutes together. Meanwhile, other reserves on the squad will get another opportunity to state their case to earn minutes in the regular season or, perhaps, simply crack the roster.

When the Sixers and the Cavs tip off at 7 PM on Monday, here are a few players to keep an eye on.

Sixers center Charles Bassey

On Sunday, the Sixers made their first notable cut of the offseason by parting ways with the former NBA G League MVP, Trevelin Queen. Another cut is expected to be on its way in the coming days, and Charles Bassey could be a candidate.

The signing of Montrezl Harrell might not have taken minutes away from Paul Reed this year, but it could take away a roster spot from Bassey. After an underwhelming Summer League performance and a quiet preseason debut last Monday, Bassey didn’t check into last Wednesday’s game against Cleveland.

Now that Embiid is out on Monday and Harrell is battling an injury, Bassey should see some favorable playing time in Cleveland. At this point, the big man has to show out in order to keep his spot on Philadelphia’s roster.

Sixers guard Isaiah Joe

Many assume that if Bassey’s not the one to get the boot at the end of the preseason, then it could be former second-round sharpshooter Isaiah Joe. Similar to Bassey, Joe didn’t see the court in the Sixers’ second preseason game after earning minutes in Brooklyn.

The good news is that Doc Rivers realizes that this offseason might have been unfair to Joe, as he’s seen a lack of playing time in his natural position in training camp. Therefore, Joe could get the benefit of the doubt when critical decisions need to be made.

But that doesn’t mean Joe’s spot is safe. He still has to earn that. Joe’s proven that he can heat up and catch fire from beyond the arc. If and when he takes the floor in Cleveland, the former Arkansas standout must put his development on full display.

Sixers reserve Furkan Korkmaz

After a forgettable 2021-2022 season, Furkan Korkmaz looked to bounce back in the preseason. His first performance in Brooklyn was impressive, as he put up 15 points in 18 minutes. After the victory, Korkmaz acknowledged he was fighting for minutes after the Sixers added new competition in the offseason.

Korkmaz talked a good game in Brooklyn but came up short last Wednesday at home. As he earned more playing time against the Cavs, Korkmaz came up way short of building on top of the momentum he created in Brooklyn.

Going 2-8 from the field and 0-5 from three for four points certainly won’t earn Korkmaz many minutes in the regular season. Monday’s game serves as an opportunity for Korkmaz to bounce back and prove that Wednesday’s game was just a player shaking off the rust.

