7-Time NBA All-Star Center Seen Sharpening Shot From Long-Range
Since entering the NBA, Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid made it known he wanted to be as versatile as possible. Despite being the biggest guy on his team, the seven-footer sees himself as a guard at heart.
The seven-time NBA All-Star center wants to be able to do it all and do it well.
It’s safe to say Embiid has established himself as a three-level scoring threat at this stage in his career. While he’s typically dominant in the paint and nearly automatic in the mid-range these days, Embiid continues to sharpen his long-range shooting.
After a recent practice in the Bahamas, Embiid was seen sharpening his shot from deep..
Sixers fans like what they saw out of the big man in the clip. They hope the star center takes another step forward from three in 2024-2025.
Embiid’s MVP-winning season didn’t feature a great average from three throughout his 66-game season. The big man attempted three shots per game from deep that year and knocked down 33 percent of them.
Last season, he improved. Taking nearly four threes per game, Embiid knocked down 39 percent of his shots. He was also averaging points at a career-high rate before going down with an unfortunate knee injury.
Embiid finished the 2023-2024 regular season with just 39 games played. While it was a shortened run, the seven-time All-Star proved he’s still one of the NBA’s most dominant scorers when healthy.
If Embiid can find a way to improve his frequency from deep while maintaining an efficient percentage, the Sixers’ offense will only be more dangerous, as the pieces around the one-time MVP have gotten better on paper as well.