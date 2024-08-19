76ers Announce Training Camp Details for 2024-2025 NBA Season
Soon, the Philadelphia 76ers will be back to work and preparing for the 2024-2025 NBA season.
On Monday, the team announced a couple of key dates in the coming months.
According to a press release, the Sixers are going to hold their annual Media Day on Monday, September 30. As usual, the team will gather at the practice facility in Camden, New Jersey, and will be introduced to the media for the first time heading into the season.
After Media Day, the roster will travel to the Bahamas, where they will participate in training camp for the week. They will compete at the popular Atlantis Paradise Island from October 1 to October 5.
Over the last few seasons, the Sixers have hit the road for training camp. The trend started under Doc Rivers ahead of the 2022-2023 season. At the time, the Sixers held training camp in Charleston, South Carolina.
Although the 76ers moved on from Doc Rivers after the 2023 playoffs, they continued to travel for training camp under the new head coach, Nick Nurse. Last season, the Sixers participated in camp in Colorado.
This year, they’ll prepare for the season in the Bahamas.
After the Sixers spend some time away from home for training camp and go through their preseason schedule, they’ll tip off the 2024-2025 run with a home matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks.
On Wednesday, October 23, the Sixers take the primetime stage on ESPN to face Doc Rivers’ Bucks for the first time this year. The game will mark the home debut of some new additions, such as Paul George and Caleb Martin.
Last season, the Sixers struggled a lot against the Bucks. When they faced Milwaukee on the road in late October, they lost a nail-biter by one point. When the two teams met again in South Philly in February, Milwaukee pulled off a blowout win.
The final meeting between the Sixers and the Bucks in March resulted in a 114-105 win, leaving the Sixers swept by the Bucks in 2023-2024. The Sixers will look to snap the four-game win streak in October after going through their training camp.