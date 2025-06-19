76ers Center Shows Support for WNBA’s Connecticut Sun
On Wednesday, the Connecticut Suns faced off against the Phoenix Mercury. Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond was spotted in attendance at Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Arena. Drummond lived in Connecticut during his high school and college years.
The University of Connecticut alum watched the Sun take an 83-75 loss to Phoenix. Aneesah Morrow was Connecticut’s scoring leader with 16 points and nine rebounds. The team has struggled during the early part of this season, accumulating a 2-10 record.
Prior to the WNBA game, Drummond made a few stops around his home area. As reported by NBC Connecticut, the 6-foot-11 center made an appearance at the Middletown YMCA to surprise summer campers.
“Any time I come home, I step foot in this gym,” Drummond said. “Just to give myself that moment of realness, where it all started for me… Playing basketball has brought me all over the world. It’s important to give the kids of my community a taste of what it’s like to have something to look forward to in their community.”
Drummond has had many accolades in his 13-year NBA career. The 31-year-old is a four-time NBA rebounding leader and earned two All-Star selections. He has played for the Detroit Piston, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, and Chicago Bulls.
With free agency approaching, Drummond is projected to remain with the 76ers on a $5 million player option. For the 2024-2025 season, Drummond 7.3 points and 7.8 rebounds over 40 games. He served as a rotational veteran center, behind Guerschon Yabusele and Adem Bona in total minutes.