76ers Congratulate Dwight Howard Amid Hall of Fame Induction
Four years removed from his time with the Philadelphia 76ers, Dwight Howard will see his name enshrined alongside basketball's all-time greats. In light of his Hall of Fame induction, the longtime NBA big man made a special request.
Last week, news emerged that Howard will be headlining the Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2025. Other notable inductees include Carmelo Anthony and WNBA legend Sue Bird.
Following this news, countless organizations around the league sent a message to Howard following his HOF induction. Among those to do so was the Sixers, who made a heartwarming post for the All-Star big man on social media.
Howard's nod is more than deserving after what he accomplished following being drafted No. 1 overall by the Orlando Magic in 2004. His list of accolades includes being an eight-time All-Star, one-time champion, two-time block champion, and three-time Defensive Player of the Year. While his finals victory came as a role player, Howard also led the Magic to the game's biggest stage as the team's focal point in 2009.
During his 18-year run in the NBA, Howard had the opportunity to suit up for multiple franchises. Among his shorter stints was with the Sixers, where he spent just one season. He signed in Philly as a free agent in 2021 after helping the LA Lakers win an NBA title in the bubble. Howard suited up in 69 games with the Sixers, averaging 7.0 PPG and 8.4 RPG serving a backup role to Joel Embiid.
Arguably one of the top centers of his generation, Howard's name will now be immortalized among the best talents basketball has ever seen.