Joel Embiid 'Probable' After Season-Best Showing in Memphis

The Sixers will ring in 2026 with a New Year's Day visit with the Dallas Mavericks and Joel Embiid is listed as 'probable' on the game's initial injury report.

Embiid is dealing with a sprained right ankle, an injury that surfaced after Philadelphia's loss to the Chicago Bulls on Friday. The Sixers are also listing him with 'right knee injury management', but that feels like an explanation that will keep his game status up in the air perpetually if for no other reason than to hedge against the unexpected.

That Embiid is probable to go up against the interior combination of Anthony Davis and Cooper Flagg on one day's rest after battling with Memphis' Jaren Jackson Jr. for much of the second half on Tuesday is a very encouraging indicator of where his health is.

He played a season-high 38 minutes in the win over the Grizzlies and amassed 34 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and two blocks. Embiid exhibited vertical pop at various points in the game, still had his motor in ovetime and his body responded well enough to be listed favorably for Thursday's matchup against the Mavericks.

That's the best case scenario for Philadelphia.

MarJon Beauchamp and Johni Broome are 'doubtful' for the game due to G-League assignments. Kelly Oubre Jr. (sprained left knee) and Trendon Watford (strained left adductor) will not be available for the Sixers.

As for the Mavericks, Kyrie Irving (left knee surgery), Dante Exum (right knee surgery) and Dereck Lively II (right foot surgery) are out. Moussa Cisse is on a two-way G-League assignment and is questionable. Miles Kelly is also on a two-way G-League assignment and is doubtful.

This should profile as an interesting watch if Embiid is given final clearance to play. We've already touched on the significance of his body responding well to the Memphis game. Dallas' frontcourt duo presents a unique challenge in that both Davis and Flagg will challenge Embiid in different ways if the Sixers lean into traditional guarding schemes. There's no hiding him on either guy because of their diverse skillsets. He also won't have much of a break once either of those Mavericks go to the bench, Daniel Gafford posing a physical challenge off the bench.

Embiid playing at all would be a small but encouraging step. Embiid playing an replicating or drawing near what he did in Memphis would be absolutely tremendous.

We'll have a good idea in about 26 hours.