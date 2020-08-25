SI.com
All76ers
HomeNews
Search

76ers' Elton Brand Lays Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons Breakup to Rest

Justin Grasso

The topic that just won't go away. As the Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up a dreadfully disappointing 2019-2020 campaign this past weekend, the national media is back on its favorite topic surrounding the Sixers -- should Philly trade Joel Embiid or Ben Simmons. 

I, myself, am guilty of engaging in this discussion. After all, I offered my two cents on it just the other day. Although I decided on one of the two, I made it very clear that splitting up the Embiid-Simmons duo is a bad idea. And apparently, the leader of the Philadelphia 76ers' front office tends to agree.

76ers General Manager Elton Brand addressed the media on Tuesday, following the organization's firing of head coach, Brett Brown. As expected, Brand had to field a question regarding the infamous topic of splitting Simmons and Embiid up. Although recent rumors indicated the Sixers have no intention of moving one or the other, some have to hear it from the team's GM to believe it.

"Well, I'm looking to complement them better," Brand said in regards to Simmons and Embiid on Tuesday as he heads into the offseason. "They're 24 and 26 years old, respectively. You try to make that fit, as long as you can. They want to be here. They want to be with our organization. And I see them here for a long, long time."

While trading Embiid and Simmons is all anybody wants to talk about when it comes to the Sixers, Brand did make it known that despite Embiid and Simmons being basically untouchable, others could be available if any teams are interested. 

"Right now, I'm assessing the entire roster," Brown stated. "When you fail like we failed losing in the first round getting swept without Ben Simmons, there's going to be tough decisions that have to be made." Brand didn't indicate there's going to be a fire sale this offseason, but unless a player's named Joel Embiid or Ben Simmons, it sounds like they are available. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

76ers Managing Partner Josh Harris Expects More Changes Soon

Philadelphia 76ers Managing Partner Josh Harris addressed the public on Monday with a statement, and made it clear that more changes are coming.

Justin Grasso

Former 76ers Assistant Lloyd Pierce Praises Brett Brown

Former Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Lloyd Pierce recently praised now-former head coach Brett Brown after his firing.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers: Is GM Elton Brand in the Clear?

The Philadelphia 76ers have fired head coach Brett Brown. Is General Manager Elton Brand next to get canned?

Justin Grasso

Jonathon Simmons Says 'About Time' 76ers Fired Brett Brown

Former Philadelphia 76ers reserve Jonathan Simmons clear wasn't a big fan of Brett Brown during his tenure with the Sixers.

Justin Grasso

by

Spurschamps2014

Brett Brown Thanks 76ers, City of Philadelphia

After getting fired on Monday, Brett Brown thanks the 76ers and the city of Philadelphia after spending seven seasons with the organization.

Justin Grasso

Elton Brand Releases Statement Regarding Brett Brown

Philadelphia 76ers General Manager Elton Brand speaks on the firing of Brett Brown on Monday.

Justin Grasso

76ers Officially Move on From Brett Brown

After getting swept in the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs, the Philadelphia 76ers are officially ready to move on from Brett Brown.

Justin Grasso

Breaking up Embiid, Simmons Isn't Actually a Popular Idea in NBA

Despite what the talk show hosts around the nation say, there aren't a lot of people in the NBA who believe Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid should be split up.

Justin Grasso

Allen Iverson Pens a Letter to Late, Great Kobe Bryant

Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson recently wrote a piece in The Players' Tribune, honoring Lakers legend, Kobe Bryant.

Justin Grasso

Ty Lue Linked to 76ers as Brett Brown's Future is in Question

Former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Ty Lue just might get another shot running his own team as he's been linked to the Philadelphia 76ers to possibly become Brett Brown's replacement.

Justin Grasso