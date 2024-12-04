76ers Fans Reshare Old Joel Embiid Post Amid Paul Millsap's Retirement
On Tuesday afternoon, longtime NBA forward Paul Millsap announced his retirement. Following this news, Philadelphia 76ers fans did a deep dive online to find an old post involving him and Joel Embiid.
In the early days of his career, Embiid was known for being a bit of a menace online. He regularly enjoyed poking fun at his opponents on social media, with current teammate Andre Drummond being one of his main targets.
Back in 2018, Millsap also found himself on the wrong end of an Embiid troll post. The former MVP posted of him posterizing the then Denver Nuggets forward from a game the night before. Embiid had 20 points and 13 rebounds that night en route to a 19-point victory for the Sixers.
After the news broke about Millsap retiring from the NBA, fans went back and found this post and began re-posting it again to bring it to light.
Years after this now infamous post, Embiid and Millsap found themselves on the same team. The four-time All-Star came over from the Brooklyn Nets in the trade that landed James Harden in Philly. Millsap would end up just playing nine games for the Sixers, which has now become his final run in the NBA.
As for Embiid, the Sixers star still finds himself on the sidelines while the team tries to manage his previously injured knee. The All-Star center was last in action two weeks ago against the Memphis Grizzlies, just the fourth time he's been in the lineup this season.
As of now, there is no clear indication on when Embiid is expected to make his return to action.