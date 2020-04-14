76ers' Furkan Korkmaz Attempts Drake's 'Toosie Slide'

Just the other day, we reached the one-month mark from the last time the Philadelphia 76ers were in action. After their victory over the Detroit Pistons in front of their home crowd, the NBA pulled the plug on the 2019-20 season for the time being.

Now, NBA players are stuck in their houses, apartments, condos, etc. While they've been given the freedom to travel out of the market if they'd like (though it's not preferred), NBA players are forbidden from working on their game at team facilities.

In addition to practice complex's being closed, players are also told not to use public gyms, or even private gyms within their living quarters if others have access to the workout area. Considering not every NBA player has access to a personal hoop or gym, there's not a lot they can do.

Sixers rookie Matisse Thybulle discussed the struggles of living in a smaller apartment during a time like this. To keep himself occupied, though, Thybulle has challenged himself to get in front of the camera and create content for Tik Tok. And now, it seems 76ers' reserve guard, Furkan Korkmaz, could be on his way to doing that as well.

Earlier this week, Korkmaz hopped on a video call with Sixers' personality, Christian Crosby. On the call, Crosby challenged Korkmaz to take a stab at the newest Tik Tok dancing trend, the 'Toosie Slide,' which was created by Drake. Korkmaz claimed he didn't know how to do the dance and proved that much after attempting it.

Korkmaz might not have mastered the new Tik Tok trend, but perhaps he will follow the footsteps of Thybulle and take on the challenge of creating content for the internet. He mentioned after the video that he would prefer to "just play basketball," but that doesn't seem to be a possibility anytime soon.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_