76ers Jared McCain Links up With Druski at NBA All-Star Weekend
At the start of this season, one of the biggest storylines for the Philadelphia 76ers was the play of Jared McCain. While he can't partake due to injury, the rookie guard still made the trip to San Francisco for All-Star weekend.
McCain found himself thrust into a big role due to injuries up and down the Sixers' roster. The No. 16 pick took advantage of the opportunity to play extended minutes, putting together a string of strong performances. However, his rookie campaign was cut short due to a season-ending knee injury.
In light of his strong play, McCain was among the rookies selected to compete in the Rising Stars game for All-Star weekend. An injury replacement had to be named for him, but that didn't stop him from making the trip to catch the festivities in person.
On Friday afternoon, McCain posted a collage of photos from his first day at All-Star weekend. He had the chance to link up with some celebrities, most notably internet comedian Druski.
Druski is a viral comedian with over eight million followers on Instagram alone. He finds him in San Francisco to compete in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday night.
As for McCain, he continues to rehab his injured knee. The Sixers guard is expected to make a full recovery before the start of the 2025-26 season.
McCain's rookie season came to an end after just 23 appearances. In that stretch, he averaged 15.3 PPG and 2.6 APG while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. McCain broke the 20-point mark on eight occasions, with his best outing being his 34-point, 10-assist barrage against the Cleveland Cavaliers.