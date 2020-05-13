All76ers
Top Stories
News

76ers' Matisse Thybulle Says Kawhi Leonard is Hardest NBA Player to Guard

Justin Grasso

Ever since his playing days at the University of Washington, Philadelphia 76ers rookie Matisse Thybulle has been recognized as a stellar defensive talent. That's precisely why the Sixers knew they had to gamble with their first-round pick to take Thybulle, as Philly was working on becoming the top defensive team in 2019-2020.

Although Thybulle has work to do like any rookie coming into the league, his defensive skillset transitioned well into the NBA. And throughout the season, the former Washington guard has been recognized as the top defensive rookie this season.

Matisse Thybulle loves the defensive side of the ball. Any chance he gets to talk about it, the 76ers rookie is an open book. So recently, during an online Q&A session, Thybulle was asked to name the hardest player he's had to defend during his rookie season in the NBA. To no surprise, Thybulle's selection was somebody 76ers fans know quite well at this point.

"The hardest guy for me to guard?" Thybulle repeated. "I'd say it was Kawhi [Leonard]. It's funny because he wasn't even my matchup for that game so I just got switched onto him a couple of times. Just seeing how he's just a methodical dude out there on the court, he just gets to his spots on the court and elevates and it's one of the hardest things to stop."

[RELATED: Revisiting Kawhi Leonard's Dagger Against the 76ers a Year Later]

No surprises here considering Kawhi Leonard singlehandedly eliminated the Sixers from the playoffs with a dagger buzzer-beater in Game 7 last year. Also, the Los Angeles Clippers star dropped 30 points on the Sixers during both matchups against Philly this season. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NBA Rumors: Latest Board of Governors Call Issues Hope for Saving 76ers Season

On Monday, the NBA held a Board of Governors call, which ended with a positive indication that the 76ers season could be saved.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: 1994 Teen Gives Advice on How to Guard Michael Jordan

In Tuesday’s Hot Clicks: the key to defending Michael Jordan, the oneyear anniversary of Kawhi’s epic game-winner and more

SI Wire

Best of SI: Revisiting SI's 'Young, Gifted, and Homeless' Cover Story

Six years out, our writer reconnects with an SI cover man who lent his face to the plight of the homeless athlete. We're happy to report: His story is a light in the darkness. And it starts halfway around the globe.

SI Wire

Should Philadelphia 76ers Give the Current Roster Another Shot?

The Philadelphia 76ers have some tough decisions to make regarding its current squad.

Justin Grasso

NBAPA Surveying 76ers, Other NBA Players to See if They Want to Continue Season

Do Philadelphia 76ers players want to continue the season? According to a report, the NBAPA is surveying players to find out.

Justin Grasso

Where were you when Kawhi hit The Shot?

Justin Grasso

76ers Fans React to Kawhi Leonard's Shot on Social Media a Year Later

A year ago, Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard hit a buzzer-beater shot in Game 7 to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. A year later, 76ers fans are still upset.

Justin Grasso

Tobias Harris, Mike Scott, and Other 76ers Connect With Fans in a Heartwarming Video

The Philadelphia 76ers recently offered young fans an opportunity to hear from Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle, Josh Richardson, and Mike Scott in a heartfelt video.

Justin Grasso

Revisiting Kawhi Leonard's Dagger Against 76ers a Year Later

On this day last year, Kawhi Leonard knocked down the Game 7 dagger to eliminate the Philadelphia 76ers from the 2019 NBA Playoffs .

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: Michael Jordan and Baseball Should Have Made Sense Together

Michael Jordan believed he could play baseball. Baseball didn't believe Michael Jordan could play baseball.

SI Wire