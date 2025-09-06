All 76ers

76ers Need Maxey as Captain: Time to Move Past 'The Process'

The Philadelphia 76ers need change, and Tyrese Maxey's emergence as team captain could spark it. From rookie success to current star, discover why he should lead the franchise's cultural reset.

Jan 24, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (L) reacts with injured Joel Embiid (R) after a victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Wells Fargo Center.

PHILADELPHIA — The roar of Eagles fans celebrating their victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night echoed through the city streets, a reminder of Philadelphia's passionate sports culture.

It's the kind of electric atmosphere Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey and head coach Nick Nurse should envy as they approach next month's training camp. But to ignite that same passion, the Sixers need more than just change – they need a new identity.

The time has come to move beyond "The Process" era, and Tyrese Maxey emerges as the natural choice for team captain. His infectious smile and boundless energy have already made him a locker room leader, particularly evident in his mentorship of last year's rookie Jared McCain.

Mar 1, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) controls the ball against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center.

"Since I got drafted, he's been texting me to always keep my confidence, always be myself," McCain said after a Nov. 22, 2024, victory over the Nets. "It's easy to take his advice coming from someone like him."

Maxey's growth tells the story of his readiness for leadership. As a rookie averaging 8.0 points in 15.3 minutes per game, he has elevated his game each season, now posting 26.3 points and 6.1 assists while shooting 43.7% from the field. While Joel Embiid has served as the de facto captain, the uncertainty surrounding the former MVP has left fans yearning for stability.

After a loss to Milwaukee in last season's opener, Maxey demonstrated his leadership mentality: "It can't be solely on Joel. There's no championship team out there that is solely dependent on one player."

This team-first approach represents exactly what Philadelphia needs.

For meaningful change, Nurse must address two crucial areas heading into training camp. First, the team needs Embiid to embrace a more selfless approach. The contrast between his regular-season dominance and playoff performance has become a concerning pattern – averaging 30 points during the season only to see those numbers dip significantly in crucial playoff moments.

Jan 15, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) drives for a shot past New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center.

As Maxey emphasized after the season opener against Milwaukee: "If Joel doesn't play, and if we lose every single game like that, then we can't win like that... We got to keep playing the right way."

The second critical change involves lineup stability. Nurse's tendency to experiment with different combinations throughout the season has disrupted team chemistry. Yes, last season had plenty of injuries, but who would start was always a topic of conversation, even if everyone was healthy.

A committed starting five of Maxey, McCain, Paul George, Oubre, and Embiid would allow players to develop the cohesion necessary for a deep playoff run. McCain's early success with Maxey demonstrates how consistency breeds confidence – a formula that could transform the 76ers into legitimate championship contenders.

In a city known for its passionate sports culture, the 76ers have an opportunity to recapture that Eagles-like electricity. With Maxey at the helm, they might just find their spark.

