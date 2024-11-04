All 76ers

76ers News: Paul George Stats Projection Ahead of Potential Debut

What kind of season could Paul George have with the 76ers?

Justin Grasso

Oct 23, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George (13) is greeted by center Ivica Zubac (40) before playing against the Phoenix Suns at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Oct 23, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George (13) is greeted by center Ivica Zubac (40) before playing against the Phoenix Suns at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
On Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers are taking part in a late matchup out west against the Phoenix Suns. The team hopes to have its star acquisition, Paul George, in the mix for the first time.

After suffering a minor knee injury during the preseason, the Sixers ruled George out for the first handful of games to begin the 2024-2025 NBA season. He was dealing with a bone bruise.

As the third week of the NBA season gets started, George is listed as questionable on the team’s injury report for the Suns matchup. However, an NBA Insider reported that George is likely to make his debut on Monday night.

With the nine-time All-Star expected to take the court, what kind of season can Sixers fan expect out of George? According to Basketball Reference’s 2024-2025 projection, George could be on pace to have a similar season as his last two All-Star campaigns.

Paul George battling the Suns.
Apr 9, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; LA Clippers forward Paul George (13) handles the ball against Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) during the first quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Paul George Stat Projections

(Note: Stats are projected based on per 36 minutes via Basketball Reference)

Paul George's 2024-2025 NBA season projections
Paul George's 2024-2025 NBA season projections / Basketball Reference

Last season, George attempted 16.7 shots per game on the LA Clippers. This year, he could put up 18 per game. From three, George has always been a high-volume shooter, which is percisely what the Sixers have needed since the start of the Joel Embiid era. According to the projection, George could be a 39 percent shooter from three this season.

In the rebounding department, George has averaged six boards per game over the course of his career. The projection says it could be another six rebounds per game type of season for George in a Sixers uniform.

Monday’s game in Phoenix could have a different look for George, for better or for worse. On one hand, the veteran wing hasn’t played a full game since last season. Even in the preseason, he appeared in two games and played in just five quarters.

On the other hand, the Sixers will still be down a key player on Monday, even if George does return to the court. Lately, the Sixers have been without the star center Joel Embiid. As the big man is sidelined due to knee injury management, the Sixers continue to remain as cautious as possible with the center. Therefore, the Sixers could rely on George more than usual on Monday if he plays.

The Sixers and the Suns are set to tip at 10:10 PM ET.

Justin Grasso
