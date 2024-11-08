76ers’ Paul George Slams Clippers Fans After Return
Wednesday night marked the return of Paul George in Los Angeles as the Philadelphia 76ers battled it out against the LA Clippers. For his first game back, George heard plenty of boos from the crowd whenever he would get his hands on the ball.
"I mean, it’s stupid," the star forward told reporters after the game regarding the reaction. "I was a free agent. It wasn’t something I demanded a trade or went against the team here. I was a free agent.”
George had an opportunity to return to the Clippers on a one-year player option—or a revised deal, which was reportedly under the max offer he received from the Sixers. The nine-time All-Star declined the option and spoke with other teams, hearing outside offers.
“This team presented something that was team-friendly, and I did what was best for me in that situation,” he added.
According to Spotrac, George is slated to make $211 million over four years in Philadelphia. That’s quite the haul for the 34-year-old All-Star.
While George’s decision to leave was logical from a player’s standpoint, it’s no surprise the Clippers fan base voiced their frustrations with the forward. At the end of the day, George had a choice, and he chose to pack up and leave for another opportunity.
Naturally, most fans treated him like just another competitor stepping foot on the floor at the Intuit Dome.
Fresh off of a knee injury, George played just 23 minutes in his first game back. He knocked down seven of his nine shots from the field and hit two free throws to score 18 points. He added seven rebounds and two assists to his stat line.
With George getting his first meeting in LA against the Clippers out of the way, he won’t have to face that situation again this season unless the Sixers and the Clippers have a meeting in the NBA Finals. Otherwise, he’ll be back in Inglewood next year.
As for the Clippers, they’ll pay a visit to Philadelphia later this month. George will get his shot at revenge on November 24 after the Sixers fell short against James Harden and the Clippers 110-98.