76ers’ Paul George Slams Clippers Fans After Return

Paul George didn't understand Clippers fans' logic behind booing.

Justin Grasso

Nov 6, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) shoots against Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) during the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Nov 6, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) shoots against Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) during the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Wednesday night marked the return of Paul George in Los Angeles as the Philadelphia 76ers battled it out against the LA Clippers. For his first game back, George heard plenty of boos from the crowd whenever he would get his hands on the ball.

"I mean, it’s stupid," the star forward told reporters after the game regarding the reaction. "I was a free agent. It wasn’t something I demanded a trade or went against the team here. I was a free agent.”

Nov 6, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) passes the ball against Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell (24) during the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

George had an opportunity to return to the Clippers on a one-year player option—or a revised deal, which was reportedly under the max offer he received from the Sixers. The nine-time All-Star declined the option and spoke with other teams, hearing outside offers.

“This team presented something that was team-friendly, and I did what was best for me in that situation,” he added.

According to Spotrac, George is slated to make $211 million over four years in Philadelphia. That’s quite the haul for the 34-year-old All-Star.

While George’s decision to leave was logical from a player’s standpoint, it’s no surprise the Clippers fan base voiced their frustrations with the forward. At the end of the day, George had a choice, and he chose to pack up and leave for another opportunity.

Naturally, most fans treated him like just another competitor stepping foot on the floor at the Intuit Dome.

Fresh off of a knee injury, George played just 23 minutes in his first game back. He knocked down seven of his nine shots from the field and hit two free throws to score 18 points. He added seven rebounds and two assists to his stat line.

With George getting his first meeting in LA against the Clippers out of the way, he won’t have to face that situation again this season unless the Sixers and the Clippers have a meeting in the NBA Finals. Otherwise, he’ll be back in Inglewood next year.

As for the Clippers, they’ll pay a visit to Philadelphia later this month. George will get his shot at revenge on November 24 after the Sixers fell short against James Harden and the Clippers 110-98.

Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

