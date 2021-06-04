76ers Podcast: Curry Steps up, Sixers Draw Hawks for Round 2

The Philadelphia 76ers felt the pressure of heading into Game 5 with their first playoff loss. And it occurred without the All-Star center, Joel Embiid. Through the first three games of the playoffs, Embiid was healthy and dominant.

When Game 4 rolled around, he suffered a small meniscus tear, which forced him to miss three quarters on Monday night, and he was ruled out for Game 5 on Wednesday. Going into the matchup, the 76ers instilled the "Next-Man-Up" mentality within the locker room.

And Ben Simmons challenged Seth Curry to be the third head in the team's "Big Three" with Joel Embiid out of the mix. Curry stepped up to the challenge and had himself a night on Wednesday as he collected a playoff career-high of 30 points.

Meanwhile, Ben Simmons, who faced scrutiny following Monday's game due to his struggles from the free-throw line, was key in the Game 5 win over the Wizards as he collected a triple-double for himself.

With the Wizards series in the rearview and the Atlanta Hawks coming to town on Sunday afternoon, Justin Grasso and Keving McCormick of Sports Illustrated recap the Sixers' week from the Game 4 loss on the road to drawing the Atlanta Hawks in the second round of the playoffs on the "Bleav in 76ers" powered by the Bleav Podcast Network.

Episode 4: The Seth Curry Game?, Sixers Move on to Face the Hawks

I. Sixers Defeat Wizards in Game 5

II. Joel Embiid's Setback

III. Seth Curry and the Starting Lineup Step up

IV. The Emergence of Playoff Tyrese Maxey

V. Doc Rivers Isn't Giving up on Shake Milton

VI. Will the All-Bench Lineup Appear in Round 2?

VII. Early Predictions for Round 2

Don't have Spotify? No problem! You can listen to "Bleav in 76ers" on ALL major streaming platforms as well!