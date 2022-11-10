Skip to main content

76ers Reveal City Edition Court and Schedule

The Philadelphia 76ers released their new court design for City Edition nights.

On Thursday morning, Nike and the Philadelphia 76ers unveiled their 2022-23 City Edition uniforms.

Last season, when the Sixers donned their dark blue retro-looking uniforms, they did so to honor the Spectrum era. This season, the organization will look to celebrate the rich history of basketball in the “City of Brotherly Love.”

“There is so much history to be celebrated in our city, including the impact Philadelphia’s players, coaches, and teams have had on the origin and evolution of the game of basketball,” said Philadelphia 76ers Executive Advisor Sonny Hill, who is also a basketball historian within the city. “The legends of basketball here laid the foundation for the modern game we’ve all come to love and cherish – not just the physical aspect of the game, but the knowledge, history, context, and the great traditions. These uniforms represent the past, the present, and the future of the game in our City of Brotherly Love.” 

The Sixers will debut their new look for the season this weekend when they take on the Utah Jazz for the first time on Sunday night. 

As they intend to make Sunday’s game the first City Edition night of the year, they’ll debut their new uniforms along with a brand new court design as well.

Philadelphia 76ers' City Edition Court for 2022-23

Along with Sunday’s game, the Sixers are expected to wear their City Edition jerseys at least seven more times throughout the season. Here’s a look at the schedule:

  • Saturday, November 19, vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
  • Sunday, March 12, vs. Washington Wizards

The team’s latest City Edition merchandise was made available on Thursday morning at SixersShop.com. All new City Edition merchandise will also be available for purchase at the team’s store at the Wells Fargo Center for the first time on Saturday when the Sixers host the Atlanta Hawks

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

