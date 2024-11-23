All 76ers

76ers Reveal Major Injury Update on Joel Embiid vs Brooklyn Nets

The Philadelphia 76ers offered a Joel Embiid update on Friday.

Nov 20, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) limps to the bench during a time out during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Philadelphia 76ers entered their Friday night matchup against the Brooklyn Nets with intentions of having Joel Embiid on the floor for their NBA Cup action.

Ahead of the team’s morning shootaround, the Sixers downgraded Embiid’s playing status to questionable. He was not a participant during the session.

Shortly before the Sixers tipped off against the Nets, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse noted that Embiid would go through his pregame warmup routine to determine his final playing status. Embiid was not seen warming up before the game.

The Sixers ruled Embiid out for the matchup against the Nets. His status on the injury report noted that he was out due to knee injury management.

As the Sixers competed against the Nets on Friday night, the team offered an update on the star center.

According to a team official, Embiid is managing swelling in his left knee. The team’s medical staff will not clear Embiid for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers. The superstar big man will continue to receive treatment on his knee, and he’ll have a better idea of his timeline next week.

Embiid’s absence during Friday’s game against the Nets marked his 11th this year. The Sixers are in the midst of a five-game losing streak after coming up short against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.

The Grizzlies matchup marked Embiid’s third appearance in a row. Over that stretch, the center produced 22 points per game on 43 percent shooting. He also averaged nine rebounds per game.

